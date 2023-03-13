Finance finally demystified ! HEC Paris, 13 mars 2023 11:30, Jouy-en-Josas.

Do you need to improve your understanding of corporate finance ? Lundi 13 mars, 11h30 1

https://www.hec.edu/fr/news-room/finance-finally-demystified

Do you need to improve your understanding of corporate finance ?

To master the key terms, tools, and concepts to apply them to the management of your business ?

Patrick LEGLAND, Affiliate Professor at HEC Paris and finance professional, has created the FINANCE FOR NON-FINANCIALS program to meet these specific needs.

Join him on March 13th 11:30 CET for overview of the program including :

The key learning points

How you would benefit from attending this program

The learning methods used

He will also explain how our short program will empower you and give you the confidence you need to successfully include the financial dimension in your strategic and operational decisions and demonstrate your full executive potential.

Rodolphe ZOUBEIDI, Program Advisor, will provide you with information on how to register and funding options.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines

