Beyond business: the founder’s dilemma HEC Paris, 19 mai 2022 14:00, Jouy-en-Josas.

Jeudi 19 mai, 14h00 Sur place Inscription préalable obligatoire https://www.hec.edu/fr/news-room/beyond-business-founder-s-dilemma

Most entrepreneurs struggle with many startup dilemmas in building their business. From making money or serving humanity, to the right time to start, to the size of the founding team, to the relationship with the co-founder, to the right investors and right motivated employees.

Join Professor Etienne Krieger and MSIE graduate, Manojkumar Parmar (Cohort 4), as they set out to answer some questions a founder may face in building their business, as well as provide tips, tools and best practices for happy entrepreneurs.

Mark the date on your calendars, and join us virtually here on Thursday, May 19th at 2:00 PM (CEST).

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Yvelines

