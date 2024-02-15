HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, jeudi 15 février 2024.

HEC Paris MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar
HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas
Jeudi 15 février, 18h00 - 19h30

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/7517055864107/WN_5YWWXQvpSG2920NvjvGUcQ#/registration

Join us to discover HEC Paris’ MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its Executive track at the Admissions Webinar on February 15, 2024!

This is a great opportunity to get more information about both degrees and the application process. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session with Coursera Enrollment Counselors, where you will have the opportunity to have your questions answered.

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and learn to identify innovation opportunities with HEC Paris

Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of innovation, with modules and team projects with high caliber faculty and entrepreneurs. Develop the confidence to turn great ideas into thriving start-ups, as part of HEC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through a curriculum that blends business innovation theory with real-life business development, you’ll learn to identify high potential commercial opportunities. You’ll develop strategies to attract the talent and capital your ideas need, and the decision-making skills to manage rapid growth and risk ethically and sustainably.

These world-class HEC Paris Innovation and Entrepreneurship degrees have been shaped with the needs of busy working professionals and business leaders in mind, with two distinct program paths created for either early-stage or managerial mid-career development.

HEC Paris Innovation and Entrepreneurship programs are the ideal choice if you’re looking to:

Launch your own company

Bring innovation cultures and practices to an existing business

Become a sought-after and valued contributor to other projects and businesses.

With the skills, insights and opportunities necessary for accelerated career growth, successful graduates go on to become founders, innovation management consultants, and decision makers in many other strategic and executive roles.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines