Webinar: Executive Certificate in Strategizing Sustainable Business Transformation HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mardi 30 janvier 2024.

Webinar: Executive Certificate in Strategizing Sustainable Business Transformation HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Mardi 30 janvier, 13h30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-01-30 13:30

Fin : 2024-01-30 14:30

Webinar: Executive Certificate in Strategizing Sustainable Business Transformation Mardi 30 janvier, 13h30 1

https://www.hec.edu/en/news-room/webinar-executive-certificate-strategizing-sustainable-business-transformation-january-2024

We are delighted to invite you to our upcoming webinar, presenting the Executive Certificate in Strategizing Sustainable Business Transformation, offered by HEC Paris Executive Education in partnership with the Stockholm School of Economics.

Date: January 30th, 12:30 pm (GMT)

Join us as the Academic Directors, Bénédicte Faivre-Tavignot and Lin Lerpold, share insights into the program’s content and its pivotal role in the current business landscape.

Karin Nordin and Rodolphe Zoubeidi will guide you through the admission processes and provide essential practical information.

This session promises an in-depth exploration of the program’s framework, showcasing its relevance and impact in today’s evolving business environment.

Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with renowned professors, industry leaders and gain valuable insights into sustainable business transformation strategies.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines