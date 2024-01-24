LIVE INFORMATION SESSION – GLOBAL EXECUTIVE MASTER IN MANAGEMENT – Major in Finance HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mercredi 24 janvier 2024.

LIVE INFORMATION SESSION – GLOBAL EXECUTIVE MASTER IN MANAGEMENT – Major in Finance HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas Mercredi 24 janvier, 12h30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-01-24 12:30

Fin : 2024-01-24 14:00

LIVE INFORMATION SESSION – GLOBAL EXECUTIVE MASTER IN MANAGEMENT – Major in Finance Mercredi 24 janvier, 12h30 1

https://www.hec.edu/en/news-room/live-information-session-global-executive-master-management-major-finance-janvier-2024

Do you want to boost you career by gaining expertise in corporate finance?

Franck CEDDAHA, Affiliate Professor at HEC Paris, has designed this program to help you reach your goals.

Join him on September 14th 12:30 CET for an overview of the program !

Christine PAPEIX, Program Advisor, will also provide you with information on the application process, funding options

An Executive master alumnus will also share his insights on the program.

Please do not hesitate to join us!

Please note that this information session as the GEMM program will be held in French.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines