Entrepreneurship Explored: Webinar Series

We are delighted to announce that HEC Paris Executive Education’s online degree program, Executive MSc in Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and executive certificate, Dirigeant PME : Innovation, Impact & Croissance are joining forces with the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center’s Challenge + program to proudly present our new Entrepreneurship Explored: Webinar Series.

Designed by entrepreneurs and for entrepreneurs, our objective is to channel our entrepreneurial spirit, delivering captivating and interactive webinars for you! These sessions are sure to connect past, present, and future participants through engaging discussions.

So, come and join us for an enriching experience!

“Major Trends and Disruption in the Aviation Industry”

Embark on a journey through the skies with our upcoming webinar, “Major Trends and Disruption in the Aviation Industry”. Through the perspectives of a pilot and project manager, we’ll explore the cutting-edge world of aviation, discuss some of the technological innovations shaping the skies today, and gain insights on promising aviation startups and the evolution of the airplane pilot! ✈️

Moderator: Dr. Etienne Krieger

Guest Speakers:

Nicolas Tenoux (HEC MSIE – Class of 2023): Tech Innovation in the Aviation Industry, the Pilot’s perspective

Florent Emmanuel Okalla (HEC MSIE – Class of 2022): Service Innovation, the Project Manager’s point of view

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 16th 2024 @ 2 pm (CET)

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines