The AI and Entrepreneurship Workshop at HEC Paris covers a broad range of topics in entrepreneurship and AI, the intersection of AI and entrepreneurship, and the implications of AI for innovation, labor, firm creation, and the organization of the firm. It will offer plenty of opportunities for research discussions and interactions inside and outside the seminar room.

The event is co-organized by Thomas Åstebro and Carlos Serrano, both Hi! PARIS affiliates and both from the Department of Economics and Decision Sciences at HEC Paris.

And prior on December 14th and 15th, you can also attend to the 12th HEC Paris Entrepreneurship Workshop, another conference focused on entrepreneurship at HEC Paris, organized by HEC Finance Professors Johan Hombert and Jessica Jeffers.

REGISTRATION

Register to the HEC Paris AI and Entrepreneurship Workshop and the lunch (free) until December 7th here

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

Coffee and Welcome 8:30 – 9:00

by Thomas Åstebro and Carlos Serrano (Economics Department), HEC Paris

9:00 – 9:45 Keynote

Theory-driven, Data-driven, and AI-driven Innovations Alfonso Gambardella (Bocconi University)

9:45 – 10:35 – Algorithmic Management in Scientific Research

by Maximilian Koehler (ESMT Berlin) and Henry Sauermann* (ESMT Berlin)

Discussant: Chiara Franzoni (Politecnico di Milano)

Coffee Break 10:35 – 10:50

10:50 – 11:40 – Algorithmic Predictions and Reasoning: Evidence from a Field Experiment

by Xi Kang (Vanderbilt University) and Hyunjin Kim* (INSEAD)

Discussant: Arnaldo Camuffo (Bocconi University)

11:40 – 12:30 – The Crowdless Future? How Generative AI is Shaping the Future of Human Crowdsourcing

by Leonard Boussioux (University of Washington and MIT), Jacqueline N. Lane* (Harvard Business School), Miaomiao Zhang (Harvard Business School),

Vladimir Jacimovic (Harvard Business School), and Karim R. Lakhani (Harvard Business School) Discussant: Ammon Salter (Warwick Business School)

Lunch 12:30 – 13:30 (lunch boxes; by invitation only)

13:30 – 14:15 – Keynote

Pause Giant AI Experiments? An economic interpretation Avi Goldfarb, University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management

14:15 – 15:05 – GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models

by Tyna Eloundou (OpenAI), Sam Manning (OpenAI and OpenResearch), Pamela Mishkin* (OpenAI), and Daniel Rock (University of Pennsylvania)

Discussant: Mireia Gine (IESE)

Coffee Break 15:05 – 15:20

15:20 – 16:10 – Combining Human Expertise with Artificial Intelligence: Experimental Evidence from Radiology

by Nikhil Agarwal* (MIT), Alex Moehring (MIT Sloan), Pranav Rajpurkar (Harvard Medical School), and Tobias Salz (MIT)

Discussant: Kevin Bryan (University of Toronto, Rotman)

16:10 – 17:00 – Will It be Cost-Effective to Automate Human Tasks with AI? Evidence from Computer Vision

by Maja S. Svanberg (MIT), Wensu Li (MIT), Martin Fleming (The Productivity Institute), Brian C. Goehring (IBM Institute for Business Value), and Neil C. Thompson* (MIT)

Discussant: Antonin Bergeaud (HEC Paris)

Coffee Break 17:00 – 17:15

17:15 – 18:15 – Roundtable with industry experts

Recent developments in AI and their implications for entrepreneurship, labor, and the organization of economic activity

Participants: Sunny Qian Chen (Global Marketing Director, United Robotics Group) Benedikt Fischer (Strategist and UX Researcher, Waymo) Dr. Lobna Karoui (President, AI Exponential Thinker) Andrea Pignataro (Founder and CEO, ION) Moderator: Peter Fischer (HEC Paris)

18:15 – Closing remarks and end of the workshop

19:00 – Bus leaving from Best Western hotel to dinner venue

19:30 – Dinner (by invitation only)

22:30 – Bus returns from dinner venue to Best Western hotel

* indicates who is the speaker

Keynotes slots are 45 minutes long: speaker presentation is 30 min and Q&A is 15 minutes.

Speaker slots are 50 minutes long: speaker presentation is 30 min, discussion is 10 min, and Q&A is 10 minutes.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines