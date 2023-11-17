HEC Paris Campus Visit – Morning HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 17 novembre 2023 10:00, Jouy-en-Josas.

Discover the sprawling elegance of HEC Paris, home to one of Europe’s largest campuses. Within these grounds, a seamless blend of academic pursuits, leisure facilities, and sports amenities awaits, embodying the essence of a world-class institution.

Situated just a short 20-kilometer (15-mile) journey from the heart of Paris, our campus in Jouy-en-Josas strikes the perfect equilibrium between rural tranquility and urban accessibility. The lush green pathways and serene lake offer an ideal backdrop for leisurely walks and moments of contemplation.

Experience the charm firsthand by joining our monthly campus tours, available at 10 AM and 2 PM. Our knowledgeable ambassadors and recruitment managers will guide you through key campus highlights, addressing any queries along the way.

Meet us at the campus reception 15 minutes prior to the tour’s commencement. As spaces are limited, kindly secure your reservation in advance to ensure your spot. It’s an opportunity not to be missed!

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines