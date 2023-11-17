HEC PhD Program – Online information session – Law and Regulation HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 17 novembre 2023 13:30, Jouy-en-Josas.

The online information session will start with a presentation of the Department and the Specialization by Professor Olivier Chatain, PhD Coordinator of the Department, followed by a Q&A session open to attendees who may have unanswered questions.

Every leading business school or university recruits its professors on the basis of their groundbreaking research and publications in the leading research journals. The HEC Paris PhD Program prepares students for this challenge. It offers the training needed to enter the demanding world of academia. Built on a strategy of excellence, it aims to attract students with the highest level of academic ambition. The hallmarks of our program are intensive coursework, close supervision, and full immersion in the school’s research activities.

8 research areas:

Accounting and Management Control

Economics and Decision Sciences

Finance

Law and Regulation

Management and Human Resources

Marketing

Information Systems and Operations Management

Strategy and Business Policy

