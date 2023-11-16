Master’s programs online open day & masterclass – Fall 2023 HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 16 novembre 2023 10:00, Jouy-en-Josas.

https://www.hec.edu/en/meet-us/master-s-programs-online-open-day-masterclass-fall-2023

Join us for this year’s Master’s programs Open Day, taking place online on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.

Thanks to a brimming schedule of program presentations, live chats with current students, and other exclusive, informative content, we’re confident that the event will provide you with a tangible feel for life in our world-class programs. Led by our professors, recruitment team, and students, we’ll be there to guide you through the day, helping you make an informed decision about your future.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines