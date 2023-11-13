Hi!Paris Hi!ckathon 2023 HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, 13 novembre 2023T 09:00, Jouy-en-Josas.

Hi! PARIS is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 4th edition of its Hi!ckathon – the annual multidisciplinary Data Science challenge for students (in English).

The Hi!ckathon is open to students from Institut Polytechnique de Paris, HEC Paris and other universities – feel free to share around you!

It will give you the possibility to work on an AI problem that is complex and has high business and societal stakes.

This 4th edition will take place in several stages:

First, a preparation phase, starting on November 13. Three intermediate-level courses will be given (Feature Engineering on Nov. 14, Machine Learning on Nov. 27 and Deep Learning on Nov. 29). In addition, two round tables will be held on November 16 and 21, with our corporate donors, L’Oréal, Capgemini, TotalEnergies, KERING, Vinci, Rexel and Schneider Electric. These events will take place after class, from 6 pm to 8 pm. More info shortly.

A Career Fair will be held on November 23 starting at 6:45 pm, at Télécom Paris. Come and discover internship and job opportunities in great companies and start-ups!

The final sprint on the weekend of December 1-4. We will reveal the theme during the Opening Ceremony. You will have the opportunity to share a unique experience during this in-person weekend and to learn a lot thanks to mixed teams with fellow students with a large variety of backgrounds!

So, if you are motivated, if you feel you have a minimum of skills in AI programming with Python, and if you are interested in AI and its concrete applications in the business world, do not hesitate to register!

Registration is simple: you only need to fill in the dedicated form. You will then receive a confirmation email within 7 days.

This event is free of cost, but registration is mandatory.

As places are limited, we’re counting particularly on the attendance of students lucky enough to have registered for the Hi!ckathon.

Certificates of attendance will be issued to these students at the end of the sprint.

Awards will be given to teams in the following categories:

Technical Excellence Award

Award for Scientific Approach

Interdisciplinarity Award

Best Business Pitch Award

Innovation Award

Creativity Award

Jury’s Crush Award

Let’s get started, register for the 4th edition of the Hi!ckathon.

Don’t miss this opportunity and be there!

The Hi! PARIS Team

Hi! PARIS is a multidisciplinary center dedicated to AI and Data Science at the service of Science, Business and Society. Created in September 2020 by two leading institutions – Institut Polytechnique de Paris and HEC Paris – joined by Inria Saclay – and thanks to the exceptional support of our corporate donors.

This 4th edition of the Hi!ckathon has benefited from a government grant managed by the ANR under France 2030 with the reference “ANR-22-CMAS-0002”.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines