HEC Paris MSc Innovation and Entrepreneurship Q&A with alumni HEC Paris, 2 mai 2023 18:00, Jouy-en-Josas.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5516813779155/WN_b_P0l8E4T46YF-D-0jtviQ

Attend the webinar on May 2 to connect with the program alumni and learn about their experiences in the degree and the impact it is having on their lives and careers! The webinar will feature a Q&A session with HEC alumni and Coursera Enrollment Counselors, where you will have the opportunity to have your questions answered.

Save your spot today and come prepared with questions!

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset, drive innovation, and advance your business leadership career

Being an innovative and entrepreneurial-minded business leader takes a unique skill set. In these world-class programs from HEC Paris, you’ll learn essential techniques and strategies for identifying and developing new and high-potential commercial opportunities and build the skills necessary to lead business development, drive product innovation, and launch new business ventures. You’ll earn your MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Europe’s highest-ranked business school and prepare for career advancement through your ability to create value and ensure the success and sustainability of your organization.

You can choose from one of two available paths in order to ensure you learn exactly the skills you need to advance to the next level of your career: The MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship or the Executive MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

