HEC Paris’ MSc Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar HEC Paris, 6 avril 2023 18:00, Jouy-en-Josas.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9716789787530/WN_ljER38SDQDG8S5mh9pYRbw

Join us to discover HEC Paris’ MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and its Executive track at the Admissions Webinar on April 6, 2023!

This is a great opportunity to get more information about both degrees and the application process. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with Coursera Enrollment Counselors, where you will have the opportunity to have your questions answered.

Develop an entrepreneurial mindset, drive innovation, and advance your business leadership career

Being an innovative and entrepreneurial-minded business leader takes a unique skill set. In these world-class programs from HEC Paris, you’ll learn essential techniques and strategies for identifying and developing new and high-potential commercial opportunities and build the skills necessary to lead business development, drive product innovation, and launch new business ventures. You’ll earn your MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Europe’s highest-ranked business school and prepare for career advancement through your ability to create value and ensure the success and sustainability of your organization.

You can choose from one of two available paths in order to ensure you learn exactly the skills you need to advance to the next level of your career: The MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship or the Executive MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines