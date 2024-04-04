Journées scientifiques co-organisées entre l’IGR-CREM-UR et le CUT-RSB Rennes School of Business (Centre for Unframed Thinking) Rennes, jeudi 4 avril 2024.

Deux journées scientifiques sont co-organisées entre le CREM, UMR CNRS (IGR-IAE, Université de Rennes) et le CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB) le jeudi 4 avril et vendredi 5 avril prochain.

Le thème est : « Nurturing (for) sustainable futures: Thinking, learning, educating, and organising (differently) » / « L’art de cultiver un avenir durable. Penser, apprendre, éduquer et organiser (différemment). »

– le 4 avril à Rennes School of Business (RSB) : « Nurturing Tomorrow: Developing managers and leaders for sustainable futures – Ideas Incubator »

SCHEDULE

9.00 Registration

9.15 Welcome, Introduction, Overview of the Day (organisers)

9.30 – 11.00 Session 1: Panel Presentations 1 and Discussion (facilitator Sarah Robinson) | Barbara Simpson, Karen Dale, Carole Elliott, Alain Klarsfeld

11.00 COFFEE

11.15 – 12.45 Session 2: Panel Presentations 2 and Discussion (facilitator Caroline Ruiller) | Elena Antonacopoulou, Lucy Taksa, Jean-Francois Chanlat, Gibson Burrell

12.45 WORKING LUNCH

13.45 – 14.45 Session 3: Idea Presentations and Group Formation

14. 45 – 16.15 Session 4: Group Working (coffee available)

16.15 – 16.45 Report Back and Round-Up [travel to town centre]

17.30 – 18.30 Nurturing Meander: Street Art and Walking Tour of Rennes (meet at the Tourist Office)

BOOKLET

Guest Speakers:

. Pr. Elena Antonacopoulou, University of Lincoln and GNOSIS Research (Cyprus)

. Pr. Gibson Burrell, Manchester University (UK)

. Pr. Jean-Francois Chanlat, Paris Dauphine (France)

. Pr. Karen Dale, Lancaster University (UK)

. Pr. Carole Elliott, University of Sheffield (UK)

. Pr. Alain Klarsfeld, Toulouse Business School (France)

. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RSB (France)

. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes (France)

. Pr. Barbara Simpson, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow (UK)

. Pr. Lucy Taksa, Deakin University (Australia)

Given the international representation of our speakers, presentation and discussion will take place in English.

Organisers :

. Dr. Rebecca Dickason, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

. Pr. Marco Michelotti, RSB

. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RSB

. Pr. Julia Roloff, RSB

. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

. Dr. Christophe Vignon, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

This event is sponsored by CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB), CREM UMR CNRS 6211 (IGR-IAE, university of Rennes), IGR-IAE Graduate School of Management, Rennes Metropole and Région Bretagne

Rennes School of Business (Centre for Unframed Thinking) 15 rue Professeur Jean Pecker (Building 4) 35065 Rennes Rennes 35000 Villejean – Beauregard Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne