Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Journées scientifiques co-organisées entre l’IGR-CREM-UR et le CUT-RSB Rennes School of Business (Centre for Unframed Thinking) Rennes

Catégories d’Évènement:
Journées scientifiques co-organisées entre l'IGR-CREM-UR et le CUT-RSB Rennes School of Business (Centre for Unframed Thinking) Rennes

Journées scientifiques co-organisées entre l’IGR-CREM-UR et le CUT-RSB Rennes School of Business (Centre for Unframed Thinking) Rennes, jeudi 4 avril 2024.

Journées scientifiques co-organisées entre l’IGR-CREM-UR et le CUT-RSB Journée scientifique du 4 avril à Rennes School of Business Jeudi 4 avril, 09h00 Rennes School of Business (Centre for Unframed Thinking) sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-04T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-04T18:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-04T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-04T18:30:00+02:00

Deux journées scientifiques sont co-organisées entre le CREM, UMR CNRS (IGR-IAE, Université de Rennes) et le CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB) le jeudi 4 avril et vendredi 5 avril prochain.
Le thème est : « Nurturing (for) sustainable futures: Thinking, learning, educating, and organising (differently) » / « L’art de cultiver un avenir durable. Penser, apprendre, éduquer et organiser (différemment). »

le 4 avril à Rennes School of Business (RSB) : « Nurturing Tomorrow: Developing managers and leaders for sustainable futures – Ideas Incubator »

« Nurturing (for) sustainable futures: thinking, learning, educating, and organising (differently) » DAY 1 | Nurturing tomorrow: developing managers and leaders for sustainable futures – Ideas Incubator

SCHEDULE
9.00 Registration
9.15 Welcome, Introduction, Overview of the Day (organisers)
9.30 – 11.00 Session 1: Panel Presentations 1 and Discussion (facilitator Sarah Robinson) | Barbara Simpson, Karen Dale, Carole Elliott, Alain Klarsfeld
11.00 COFFEE
11.15 – 12.45 Session 2: Panel Presentations 2 and Discussion (facilitator Caroline Ruiller) | Elena Antonacopoulou, Lucy Taksa, Jean-Francois Chanlat, Gibson Burrell
12.45 WORKING LUNCH
13.45 – 14.45 Session 3: Idea Presentations and Group Formation
14. 45 – 16.15 Session 4: Group Working (coffee available)
16.15 – 16.45 Report Back and Round-Up [travel to town centre]
17.30 – 18.30 Nurturing Meander: Street Art and Walking Tour of Rennes (meet at the Tourist Office)

BOOKLET

Guest Speakers:
. Pr. Elena Antonacopoulou, University of Lincoln and GNOSIS Research (Cyprus)
. Pr. Gibson Burrell, Manchester University (UK)
. Pr. Jean-Francois Chanlat, Paris Dauphine (France)
. Pr. Karen Dale, Lancaster University (UK)
. Pr. Carole Elliott, University of Sheffield (UK)
. Pr. Alain Klarsfeld, Toulouse Business School (France)
. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RSB (France)
. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes (France)
. Pr. Barbara Simpson, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow (UK)
. Pr. Lucy Taksa, Deakin University (Australia)

Given the international representation of our speakers, presentation and discussion will take place in English.

Organisers :
. Dr. Rebecca Dickason, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211
. Pr. Marco Michelotti, RSB
. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RSB
. Pr. Julia Roloff, RSB
. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211
. Dr. Christophe Vignon, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

This event is sponsored by CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB), CREM UMR CNRS 6211 (IGR-IAE, university of Rennes), IGR-IAE Graduate School of Management, Rennes Metropole and Région Bretagne

Rennes School of Business (Centre for Unframed Thinking) 15 rue Professeur Jean Pecker (Building 4) 35065 Rennes Rennes 35000 Villejean – Beauregard Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeK6ftc1o3LWx6PkaQPJ5J6LaYsNyd8C7lUGL4HN4JN5d6PHQ/viewform »}] [{« link »: « https://www.igr.univ-rennes.fr/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Co-event_booklet_27mar24_V6.pdf »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées, si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :
don unidivers
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099