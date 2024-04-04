Journées scientifiques co-organisées entre l’IGR-CREM-UR et le CUT-RSB Rennes School of Busines Rennes, jeudi 4 avril 2024.

Journée scientifique du 4 avril à Rennes School of Business Jeudi 4 avril, 09h00 1

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeK6ftc1o3LWx6PkaQPJ5J6LaYsNyd8C7lUGL4HN4JN5d6PHQ/viewform

Du 2024-04-04 09:00 au 2024-04-04 18:30.

Deux journées scientifiques sont co-organisées entre l’IGR-CREM-UR et le CUT-RSB le jeudi 4 avril et vendredi 5 avril prochain.

Le thème est : « Nurturing (for) sustainable futures: Thinking, learning, educating, and organising (differently) » / « L’art de cultiver un avenir durable. Penser, apprendre, éduquer et organiser (différemment). »

– le 4 avril à Rennes School of Business (RSB) : « Nurturing Tomorrow: Developing managers and leaders for sustainable futures – Ideas Incubator »

« Nurturing (for) sustainable futures: thinking, learning, educating, and organising (differently) » DAY 1 | Nurturing tomorrow: developing managers and leaders for sustainable futures – Ideas Incubator

PROGRAMME

9.00 Registration

9.15 Welcome, Introduction overview of the day (organisers)

9.30 – 11.00 Session 1: Panel presentations 1 and discussion

11.00 COFFEE

11.15 – 12.45 Session 2: Panel presentations 2 and discussion

12.45 WORKING LUNCH

13.45 – 15.15 Session 3: Idea presentations and group formation

15.15 COFFEE

15.30 – 17.00 Session 4: Group working

17.00 Report back and round-up

18.30 Nurturing Meander: Walking Tour of Rennes

Guest Speakers:

. Pr. Elena Antonacopoulou, University of Lincoln and GNOSIS Research (Cyprus)

. Pr. Gibson Burrell, Manchester University (UK)

. Pr. Jean-Francois Chanlat, Paris Dauphine (France)

. Pr. Karen Dale, Lancaster University (UK)

. Pr. Carole Elliott, University of Sheffield (UK)

. Pr. Alain Klarsfeld, Toulouse Business School (France)

. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RSB (France)

. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes (France)

. Pr. Barbara Simpson, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow (UK)

. Pr. Lucy Taksa, Deakin University (Australia)

This event is open to both faculty and students

Organisers:

. Dr. Rebecca Dickason, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RBS

. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

. Pr. Marco Michelotti, RBS

. Pr. Julia Roloff, RBS

. Dr. Christophe Vignon, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

This event is sponsored by CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB), CREM UMR CNRS 6211 (IGR-IAE, univ Rennes), Rennes Metropole and Région Bretagne

Rennes School of Busines 2 rue Robert d’Arbrissel 35065 Rennes Villejean – Beauregard Rennes 35000 Ille-et-Vilaine