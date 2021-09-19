JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – CHAPELLE NOTRE-DAME DES AGONISANTS DE QUERRÉ Les Hauts-d’Anjou Les Hauts-d'Anjou
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – CHAPELLE NOTRE-DAME DES AGONISANTS DE QUERRÉ Les Hauts-d’Anjou, 18 septembre 2021, Les Hauts-d'Anjou.
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE – CHAPELLE NOTRE-DAME DES AGONISANTS DE QUERRÉ 2021-09-18 – 2021-09-19 Querré Cimetière
Les Hauts-d’Anjou Maine-et-Loire
Chapelle récemment restaurée grâce à l’association “Querré Mémoire et Patrimoine”.
Visite libre.
Journées Européennes du Patrimoine à la chapelle Notre-Dame des Agonisants de Querré
+33 2 41 42 02 00
Chapelle récemment restaurée grâce à l’association “Querré Mémoire et Patrimoine”.
Visite libre.
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-28 par