JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DES MÉTIERS D’ART La Licorne Saint-Mihiel, samedi 6 avril 2024.

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DES MÉTIERS D’ART La Licorne Saint-Mihiel Meuse

Samedi

Ouverture de la Maison Licorne au 13 rue Raymond Poincaré, 55300 Saint-Mihiel avec présence d’artisans créateurs de qualité bijoux, art textile, crochet et démonstrations de savoir-faire

Vendredi 5 Avril de 14H à 18H

Samedi et dimanche 6 et 7 Avril de 10H à 18HTout public

0 EUR.

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-06 10:00:00

fin : 2024-04-07 18:00:00

La Licorne 13 rue Raymond Poincaré

Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est contact@curiosus.art

L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DES MÉTIERS D’ART Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2024-04-05 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE