JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DES MÉTIERS D’ART La Licorne Saint-Mihiel, samedi 6 avril 2024.

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DES MÉTIERS D’ART La Licorne Saint-Mihiel
Samedi
Ouverture de la Maison Licorne au 13 rue Raymond Poincaré, 55300 Saint-Mihiel avec présence d’artisans créateurs de qualité bijoux, art textile, crochet et démonstrations de savoir-faire
Vendredi 5 Avril de 14H à 18H
Samedi et dimanche 6 et 7 Avril de 10H à 18HTout public
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-04-06 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-07 18:00:00
La Licorne 13 rue Raymond Poincaré
Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est contact@curiosus.art
