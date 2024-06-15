JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE – MUSÉE DE LA FAIENCE ET DE LA CERAMIQUE DE MALICORNE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
Début : 2024-06-15 15:00:00
fin : 2024-06-16 16:00:00
Les archéologues en herbe devront fouiller, observer et enquêter !
Enquête pour découvrir la céramique sous l’angle de l’archéologie. Réservée aux enfants de 6 à 12 ans.
Rue Victor Hugo
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire musee.malicorne@valleedelasarthe.fr
