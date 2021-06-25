Volonne Volonne Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Volonne JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS : Projection-débat Volonne Volonne Catégories d’évènement: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Volonne Alpes de Haute-Provence Volonne Vendredi 25 juin à 21h : Place du Château : projection-débat L’Homme qui plantait des arbres, d’après Jean Giono et réalisé par l’association TETEA. catherine.roux-baillet@orange.fr +33 6 84 54 70 18 Vendredi 25 juin à 21h : Place du Château : projection-débat L’Homme qui plantait des arbres, d’après Jean Giono et réalisé par l’association TETEA.

