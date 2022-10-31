Journée spéciale Halloween aux écuries Heinola Lachapelle-aux-Pots, 31 octobre 2022, Lachapelle-aux-Pots.

Journée spéciale Halloween aux écuries Heinola
48 Rue des Potiers Lachapelle-aux-Pots Oise  
2022-10-31 09:00:00 – 2022-10-31 17:00:00

Venez fêter Halloween aux écuries Heinola à Lachapelle-aux-Pots. Au programme des activités et des animations. Venez déguisés et repartez avec un cadeau souvenir.

ecurie.heinola@yahoo.com +33 6 15 99 85 07

 

