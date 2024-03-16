Journée spéciale environnement – Samedi 16 mars Maison municipale de l’Environnement Balma, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Journée spéciale environnement – Samedi 16 mars Maison municipale de l’Environnement Balma
Journée spéciale environnement – Samedi 16 mars Un samedi par mois, l’association Balma en Transition vous propose une journée spéciale environnement Samedi 16 mars, 13h30 Maison municipale de l’Environnement Renseignements
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-16T13:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T18:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-16T13:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-16T18:00:00+01:00
– De 13h30 à 14h30
NETTOYAGE FLASH DE QUARTIER
CLEAN’UP
06 61 15 61 75 – contact@balmaentransition.fr
– De 14h à 18h
CAFÉ BRICOL’
06 22 13 87 13 – cafe-bricol@balmaentransition.fr
– De 14h à 18h
MINI ATELIER 2 TONNES
06 14 14 24 17 – fresque@balmaentransition.fr
– De 14h30 à 16h
ATELIER « FAIRE SOI-MÊME VERS LE ZERO DECHET »
06 12 30 46 10 – ateliers-zd@balmaentransition.fr
– De 14h30 à 16h
ALIM’ACTION
06 61 15 61 75 – alim-action@balmaentransition.fr
environnement atelier