Journée scientifique du 5 avril IGR-IAE Rennes Rennes, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZ4tDn7W2K3BA2nIS1dGSXB3k9HzT7gqmExUBuxLK6PCoJjw/viewform
Du 2024-04-05 09:00 au 2024-04-05 18:00.

Le thème est : « Nurturing (for) sustainable futures: Thinking, learning, educating, and organising (differently) » / « L’art de cultiver un avenir durable. Penser, apprendre, éduquer et organiser (différemment). »
SCHEDULE

9.00 – 10.00 Introduction
Welcomes: David Alis, Adilson Borges, Hélène Rainelli-Weiss, Patrick Valéau, Rennes Métropole and Région Bretagne
Agenda setting: Why nurturing – why now?
Rebecca Dickason, Sarah Robinson, Caroline Ruiller, Christophe Vignon (organisers)
10.15 – 11.15 Session 1: Nurturing thinking,
Ann Cunliffe, Elena Antonapoulou
11.30 – 12.30 Session 2: Nurturing ourselves and others,
Gibson Burrell, Jean-François Chanlat
LUNCH
14.00 – 15.00 Session 3: Nurturing Environments,
Karen Dale, Julia Roloff and Clément Longondjo
15.15 – 16.15 Session 4: Nurturing Leaders and Managers
Carole Elliott, Lucy Taksa
16.30 – 17.30 Session 5: New and forthcoming books
Diffracting collaborative leadership: A Pragmatist project – Barbara Simpson
Homo Anthropologicus – Jean-François Chanlat
Former les managers à l’ère de l’anthropocène – Rebecca Dickason, Caroline Ruiller, Christophe Vignon
17.30 Cocktail/drinks reception – close

Organisers :
. Dr. Rebecca Dickason, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211
. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RBS
. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211
. Pr. Marco Michelotti, RBS
. Pr. Julia Roloff, RBS
. Dr. Christophe Vignon, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211
This event is sponsored by CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB), CREM UMR CNRS 6211
(IGR-IAE, university of Rennes), Rennes Metropole and Région Bretagne

IGR-IAE Rennes 11 rue Jean Macé 35700 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35708 Ille-et-Vilaine

