Journée scientifique du 5 avril CREM – IGR-IAE (amphithéâtre 2, Jane Aubert Krier) Rennes

Journée scientifique du 5 avril CREM - IGR-IAE (amphithéâtre 2

Journée scientifique du 5 avril CREM – IGR-IAE (amphithéâtre 2, Jane Aubert Krier) Rennes, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

Journée scientifique du 5 avril Journée scientifique du 5 avril à l’IGR-IAE Vendredi 5 avril, 08h30 CREM – IGR-IAE (amphithéâtre 2, Jane Aubert Krier) sur inscription

Début : 2024-04-05T08:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-05T17:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-05T08:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-05T17:30:00+02:00

Deux journées scientifiques sont co-organisées entre le CREM, UMR CNRS (IGR-IAE, Université de Rennes) et le CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB) le jeudi 4 avril et vendredi 5 avril prochain.
Le thème est : « Nurturing (for) sustainable futures: Thinking, learning, educating, and organising (differently) » / « L’art de cultiver un avenir durable. Penser, apprendre, éduquer et organiser (différemment). »

– le 5 avril à l’IGR-IAE « Nurturing Tomorrow: Thinking, learning, educating and organising for sustainable futures – Symposium »

SCHEDULE
8.30 Coffee and Pastries
8. 45 – 10.00 Introduction
Welcomes: David Alis, Hélène Rainelli-Weiss, Patrick Valéau, Adilson Borges, Rennes Métropole and Région Bretagne
Agenda setting: Why nurturing – why now? Sarah Robinson, Caroline Ruiller, Rebecca Dickason, Christophe Vignon (organisers)
10.15 – 11.15 Session 1: Nurturing Thinking (discussant: Rebecca Dickason) | Ann Cunliffe, Elena Antonacopoulou
11.30 – 12.30 Session 2: Nurturing Ourselves and Others (discussant: Ron Kerr) | Gibson Burrell, Jean-François Chanlat
LUNCH
14.00 – 15.00 Session 3: Nurturing Environments (discussant: Carole Elliott) | Karen Dale, Julia Roloff, Clément Longondjo
15.15 – 16.15 Session 4: Nurturing Leaders and Managers (discussant: Sarah Robinson) | Carole Elliott, Lucy Taksa
16.30 – 17.30 Session 5: New and Forthcoming Books (discussant: Alan Klarsfeld)
. Diffracting Collaborative Leadership: A Pragmatist Project – Barbara Simpson
. Homo Anthropologicus – Jean-François Chanlat
. Former les Managers à l’Ère de l’Anthropocène – Rebecca Dickason, Caroline Ruiller, Christophe Vignon
17.30 Close
Given the international representation of our speakers, presentation and discussion will take place in English.
BOOKLET
Organisers:
. Dr. Rebecca Dickason, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211
. Pr. Marco Michelotti, RSB
. Pr. Sarah Robinson, RSB
. Pr. Julia Roloff, RSB
. Dr. Caroline Ruiller, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211
. Dr. Christophe Vignon, IGR-IAE, université de Rennes, CREM UMR CNRS 6211

Guest Speakers:
. Pr. Elena Antonacopoulou, University of Lincoln and GNOSIS Research (Cyprus)
. Pr. Gibson Burrell, Manchester University (UK)
. Pr. Jean-Francois Chanlat, Paris Dauphine (France)
. Pr. Ann Cunliffe, FGV-EAESP (Brazil)
. Pr. Karen Dale, Lancaster University (UK)
. Pr. Carole Elliott, University of Sheffield (UK)
. Dr. Clément Longondjo, RSB (France)
. Pr. Julia Roloff, RSB (France)
. Pr. Barbara Simpson, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow (UK)
. Pr. Lucy Taksa, Deakin University (Australia)

This event is sponsored by CUT (Rennes School of Business, RSB), CREM UMR CNRS 6211 (IGR-IAE, university of Rennes), IGR-IAE Graduate School of Management, Rennes Metropole and Région Bretagne

CREM – IGR-IAE (amphithéâtre 2, Jane Aubert Krier) 11 rue Jean Macé 35065 Rennes

