Le printemps, stimulons notre énergie grâce au Qi-Gong, spécial foie et yeux avec Françoise Le Potier . De 9h30 à 17h – A l’Atelier du Bien Etre – Tarif : 40€

Inscription obligatoire auprès de Valérie Lowenbruck : 06 30 21 16 16 atelierlormes@gmail.com

ou de Françoise Le Potier 03 86 20 03 48 / 06 52 12 44 81 francoiselepotier@gmail.com. francoiselepotier@gmail.com +33 3 86 20 03 48 Journée Qi Gong, Détox, à Lormes.

