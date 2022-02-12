JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES FORMATION EN APPRENTISSAGE STELO FORMATION Villepinte
JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES FORMATION EN APPRENTISSAGE STELO FORMATION, 12 février 2022, Villepinte.
JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES FORMATION EN APPRENTISSAGE
STELO FORMATION, le samedi 12 février à 08:30
JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES FORMATION EN APPRENTISSAGE ————————————————– ### _Hôtellerie, Restauration, Tourisme et services_ Journée Portes Ouvertes ———————– Samedi 12 Février —————– de 8h30 à 12h30 ————— Organisée au sein de STELO FORMATION- VILLEPINTE ———————————————— ### Avenue Jean Fourgeaud ### 93420 Villepinte ### 01 49 63 42 42
* sur inscription
Hôtellerie, Restauration, Tourisme et services
STELO FORMATION Avenue Jean Fourgeaud 93420 Villepinte Villepinte Seine-Saint-Denis
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-02-12T08:30:00 2022-02-12T12:30:00