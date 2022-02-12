JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES FORMATION EN APPRENTISSAGE STELO FORMATION Villepinte Catégories d’évènement: Seine-Saint-Denis

JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES FORMATION EN APPRENTISSAGE ————————————————– ### _Hôtellerie, Restauration, Tourisme et services_ Journée Portes Ouvertes ———————– Samedi 12 Février —————– de 8h30 à 12h30 ————— Organisée au sein de STELO FORMATION- VILLEPINTE ———————————————— ### Avenue Jean Fourgeaud ### 93420 Villepinte ### 01 49 63 42 42

* sur inscription

