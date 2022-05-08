JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES AU CONSERVATOIRE Forbach Forbach
2022-05-08 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-05-08 18:00:00 18:00:00
Forbach Moselle Forbach
Dans le cadre de ses actions de rayonnement, le Conservatoire communautaire de Musique et de Danse vous propose sa traditionnelle Journée Portes Ouvertes, Dimanche 8 mai 2022 de 14h00 à 18h00, dans ses locaux, Rue Michel Legrand à Forbach.
courrier@conservatoire-forbach.fr +33 3 87 85 04 37
