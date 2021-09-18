Quartier Croix Bonneau : concerts Over the Rainbow, and beyond (chansons célèbres) Quartier Croix-Bonneau – 44100 Nantes, 18 septembre 2021 17:00, Nantes.

Journée du patrimoine 2021 Quartier Croix-Bonneau – 44100 Nantes. Gratuit
Samedi 18 septembre, 17h00

Quartier Croix Bonneau : concerts Over the Rainbow, and beyond (chansons célèbres)

Over the Rainbow, and beyond

(chansons célèbres)

Ensemble “Aperto !”

Flûtes traversières du Conservatoire de Nantes

(direction Gilles de Talhouët)

Over the Rainbow, I got Rhythm, Yesterday, etc.

samedi 18 septembre – 17h00 à 17h30
Quartier Croix-Bonneau – 44100 Nantes 29 rue des Sables d’Olonne – Nantes Nantes 44100 Bellevue – Chantenay – Sainte-Anne Loire-Atlantique
