Prieuré de Port l'Abbé : Journées du Patrimoine 2021
Prieuré de Port l'Abbé 49330 Etriché, 18 septembre 2021 15:00, Etriché
Gratuit

samedi 18 septembre – 15h00 à 16h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 15h00 à 16h00

Prieuré de Port l’Abbé 49330 Etriché 855 Route de Daumeray – Etriché 49640 Etriché Maine-et-Loire

https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location41092783.jpg 33 (0) 6 75 06 94 31

Prieuré 12ème / 15ème siècle, chapelle romane et chapelle renaissance.

Crédits : Olivier Leinekugel Le Cocq (licence libre) Gratuit Olivier Leinekugel Le Cocq (licence libre)

