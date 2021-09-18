La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Pôle Sportif Chapelain Hubert Raymond Aube, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Randonnée du patrimoine chapelain Pôle Sportif Chapelain Hubert Raymond La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Catégories d’évènement: Aube

Samedi 18 septembre, 10h30 Randonnée du patrimoine chapelain * *

samedi 18 septembre – 10h30 à 13h30

Gratuit. Accès libre. Rdv dès 10h au pôle sportif, départ 10h30, repas tiré du sac à 12h. Pour plus d’informations sur le déroulé, n’hésitez pas à appeler.

Pôle Sportif Chapelain Hubert Raymond Rue de la douane, 10600 La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube

Le pôle sportif de Chapelle Saint-Luc abrite l’office municipale des sports. Il prend part et organise des évènements au sein de la commune.

