Randonnée du patrimoine chapelain Pôle Sportif Chapelain Hubert Raymond La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Randonnée du patrimoine chapelain Pôle Sportif Chapelain Hubert Raymond, 18 septembre 2021 10:30, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 Pôle Sportif Chapelain Hubert Raymond. Gratuit 03 25 70 19 25
Samedi 18 septembre, 10h30
Randonnée du patrimoine chapelain
*
*
samedi 18 septembre – 10h30 à 13h30
*
Gratuit. Accès libre. Rdv dès 10h au pôle sportif, départ 10h30, repas tiré du sac à 12h. Pour plus d’informations sur le déroulé, n’hésitez pas à appeler.
Pôle Sportif Chapelain Hubert Raymond Rue de la douane, 10600 La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube
https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location25003634.jpg?_ts=1629289036247 03 25 70 19 25
Le pôle sportif de Chapelle Saint-Luc abrite l’office municipale des sports. Il prend part et organise des évènements au sein de la commune.
Crédits : ©Ville de La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Gratuit ©Ville La Chapelle-Saint-Luc