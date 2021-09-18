Saint-Yorre Parc Larbaud Allier, Saint-Yorre Exposition Parc Larbaud Parc Larbaud Saint-Yorre Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Saint-Yorre

Exposition Parc Larbaud Parc Larbaud, 18 septembre 2021 10:00, Saint-Yorre. Journée du patrimoine 2021 Parc Larbaud. Gratuit

18 et 19 septembre Exposition Parc Larbaud * Histoire des sources de Saint-Yorre et du sud du bassin thermal de Vichy. Pass sanitaire obligatoire. *

samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 12h00

samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 12h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00

Entrée libre. Pass sanitaire obligatoire

Parc Larbaud 1 Rue de Verdun, 03270 Saint-Yorre Saint-Yorre 03270 Allier Crédits : Ville de Saint-Yorre Gratuit

Parc Larbaud
Adresse 1 Rue de Verdun, 03270 Saint-Yorre
Ville Saint-Yorre