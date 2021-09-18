Exposition Parc Larbaud Parc Larbaud Saint-Yorre
Exposition Parc Larbaud Parc Larbaud, 18 septembre 2021 10:00, Saint-Yorre.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 Parc Larbaud. Gratuit
18 et 19 septembre
Exposition Parc Larbaud
*
Histoire des sources de Saint-Yorre et du sud du bassin thermal de Vichy.
Pass sanitaire obligatoire.
*
samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 12h00
samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 12h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00
*
Entrée libre. Pass sanitaire obligatoire
Parc Larbaud 1 Rue de Verdun, 03270 Saint-Yorre Saint-Yorre 03270 Allier
Crédits : Ville de Saint-Yorre Gratuit