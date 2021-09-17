Exposition photographique à la Villa La Villa Plaisance – Mairie annexe Lacanau
Exposition photographique à la Villa La Villa Plaisance – Mairie annexe, 17 septembre 2021 10:00, Lacanau.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 La Villa Plaisance – Mairie annexe. Gratuit Handicap moteur
17 – 19 septembre
Exposition photographique à la Villa
*
*
vendredi 17 septembre – 10h00 à 18h00
samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 18h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 10h30 à 18h00
*
Gratuit. Entrée libre.
La Villa Plaisance – Mairie annexe Rue Jacquemin Perpère, 33680 Lacanau Lacanau 33680 Lacanau-Océan Gironde
https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location85593160.jpg http://www.mairie-lacanau.fr
Crédits : ©Ville de Lacanau Gratuit ©Mairie de lacanau