Redécouverte du protestantisme à Schiltgheim Église protestante, 18 septembre 2021 Journée du patrimoine 2021 Gratuit Handicap moteur

samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 16h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 14h00 à 17h00

Gratuit. Entrée libre.

Église protestante 24 rue principale, 67300 Schiltigheim Schiltigheim 67300 Bas-Rhin

https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location65359025.jpg 06 61 20 00 36 http://ppschiltigheim.net/

L’église de la rue principale tire son origine d’une petite chapelle du IXe siècle. Agrandie au XIVe siècle, elle devint l’église paroissiale de Schiltigheim, après la destruction de l’église «rouge». En 1529, elle passe à la Réforme.

L’église possède quelques vestiges de différents grands événements de l’histoire locale.

