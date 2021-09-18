Redécouverte du protestantisme à Schiltgheim Église protestante Schiltigheim
Église protestante, 18 septembre 2021 14:00, Schiltigheim.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 Église protestante. Gratuit Handicap moteur
18 et 19 septembre
Redécouverte du protestantisme à Schiltgheim
samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 16h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 14h00 à 17h00
Église protestante 24 rue principale, 67300 Schiltigheim Schiltigheim 67300 Bas-Rhin
https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location65359025.jpg 06 61 20 00 36 http://ppschiltigheim.net/
L’église de la rue principale tire son origine d’une petite chapelle du IXe siècle. Agrandie au XIVe siècle, elle devint l’église paroissiale de Schiltigheim, après la destruction de l’église «rouge». En 1529, elle passe à la Réforme.
L’église possède quelques vestiges de différents grands événements de l’histoire locale.
