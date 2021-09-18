Châteaugiron Château de Châteaugiron Châteaugiron, Ille-et-Vilaine Chasse à l’oeuvre dans le château de Châteaugiron Château de Châteaugiron Châteaugiron Catégories d’évènement: Châteaugiron

Ille-et-Vilaine

Chasse à l’oeuvre dans le château de Châteaugiron Château de Châteaugiron, 18 septembre 2021 19:00, Châteaugiron. Journée du patrimoine 2021 Château de Châteaugiron. Gratuit|Sur inscription 02 99 37 89 02

18 et 19 septembre Chasse à l’oeuvre dans le château de Châteaugiron * *

samedi 18 septembre – 19h00 à 20h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 19h00 à 20h00

*

Sur inscription

Château de Châteaugiron Le château, 35410, Châteaugiron Châteaugiron 35410 Ille-et-Vilaine

https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location38102081.jpg?_ts=1630415633461 https://www.ville-chateaugiron.fr/ https://www.ville-chateaugiron.fr/Decouvrir-Chateaugiron/Chateaugiron/A-voir Crédits : Ville de châteaugiron Gratuit|Sur inscription Château de Châteaugiron © Pays de Châteaugiron Tourisme

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Châteaugiron, Ille-et-Vilaine Autres Lieu Château de Châteaugiron Adresse Le château, 35410, Châteaugiron Ville Châteaugiron Age minimum 18 Age maximum 99 lieuville Château de Châteaugiron Châteaugiron