Aniane Château Capion Aniane, Hérault Visite commentée avec guide-conférencière Château Capion Aniane Catégories d’évènement: Aniane

Hérault

Visite commentée avec guide-conférencière Château Capion, 18 septembre 2021 10:00, Aniane. Journée du patrimoine 2021 Château Capion. Gratuit

Samedi 18 septembre, 10h00, 15h00 Visite commentée avec guide-conférencière * Il était une fois, le château Capion… Notre guide-conférencière vous présentera son architecture, son parc et ses trésors cachés, à travers l’histoire de cette “folie” du XIXe siècle aux multiples rebondissements… *

samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 11h00

samedi 18 septembre – 15h00 à 16h00

*

Château Capion 34150, Aniane Aniane 34150 Hérault

04 67 57 71 37 http://www.chateaucapion.com http://www.agenda-chateaucapion.com

Domaine viticole et château du XIXe siècle.

Crédits : © Château Capion Gratuit

Détails Heure : 10:00 - 16:00 Catégories d’évènement: Aniane, Hérault Autres Lieu Château Capion Adresse 34150, Aniane Ville Aniane Age minimum 10 Age maximum 99 lieuville Château Capion Aniane