17 – 19 septembre
OUVERTURE DE LA CHAPELLE SAINTE-LUCIE A AJACCIO AVEC L’ EXPOSITION “LAUDATO SI”, ILLUSTREE PAR DES PHOTOGRAPHIES DE YANN ARTHUS-BERTRAND
Après l’édition exceptionnelle de Laudato Si’, la lettre encyclique du Pape François sur la sauvegarde de la maison commune illustrée par Yann Arthus-Bertrand, nous vous invitons à découvrir l’exposition ! Ce dialogue entre images et textes, qui révèle la fragilité de notre environnement est exposé à la Chapelle Sainte-Lucie d’Ajaccio qui sera ouverte pour les journées du patrimoine les 18 et 19 septembre 2021 de 10H00 à 18H00.
Cette exposition vous sera proposée toute la semaine suivante aux mêmes heures d’ouverture.
Tel : 0611514842
vendredi 17 septembre – 14h30 à 19h00
samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00
Entrée libre
Chapelle Sainte-Lucie 79 cours Napoléon, 20000 Ajaccio Ajaccio 20000 Corse-du-Sud
