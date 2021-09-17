Ajaccio Chapelle Sainte-Lucie Ajaccio, Corse-du-Sud OUVERTURE DE LA CHAPELLE SAINTE-LUCIE A AJACCIO AVEC L’ EXPOSITION “LAUDATO SI”, ILLUSTREE PAR DES PHOTOGRAPHIES DE YANN ARTHUS-BERTRAND Chapelle Sainte-Lucie Ajaccio Catégories d’évènement: Ajaccio

17 – 19 septembre OUVERTURE DE LA CHAPELLE SAINTE-LUCIE A AJACCIO AVEC L’ EXPOSITION “LAUDATO SI”, ILLUSTREE PAR DES PHOTOGRAPHIES DE YANN ARTHUS-BERTRAND * Après l’édition exceptionnelle de Laudato Si’, la lettre encyclique du Pape François sur la sauvegarde de la maison commune illustrée par Yann Arthus-Bertrand, nous vous invitons à découvrir l’exposition ! Ce dialogue entre images et textes, qui révèle la fragilité de notre environnement est exposé à la Chapelle Sainte-Lucie d’Ajaccio qui sera ouverte pour les journées du patrimoine les 18 et 19 septembre 2021 de 10H00 à 18H00. Cette exposition vous sera proposée toute la semaine suivante aux mêmes heures d’ouverture. Tel : 0611514842 *

vendredi 17 septembre – 14h30 à 19h00

samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00

Entrée libre

Chapelle Sainte-Lucie 79 cours Napoléon, 20000 Ajaccio Ajaccio 20000 Corse-du-Sud

