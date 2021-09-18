Dinan Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Côtes-d'Armor, Dinan Visite libre de la chapelle Sainte-Catherine Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Dinan Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Dinan

Visite libre de la chapelle Sainte-Catherine Chapelle Sainte-Catherine, 18 septembre 2021 10:00, Dinan

18 et 19 septembre Visite libre de la chapelle Sainte-Catherine * La chapelle Sainte-Catherine Partez à la découverte de la chapelle Sainte-Catherine, véritable joyau d’architecture du 17ème siècle. Ne manquez pas la collection de statues parmi les plus anciennes des églises de Dinan et sa peinture monumentale. *

samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00

Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Place Sainte-Catherine,22100, Dinan Dinan 22100 Côtes-d’Armor

