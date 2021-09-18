Visite libre de la chapelle Sainte-Catherine Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Dinan
18 et 19 septembre
La chapelle Sainte-Catherine
Partez à la découverte de la chapelle Sainte-Catherine, véritable joyau d’architecture du 17ème siècle. Ne manquez pas la collection de statues parmi les plus anciennes des églises de Dinan et sa peinture monumentale.
samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00
Chapelle Sainte-Catherine Place Sainte-Catherine,22100, Dinan Dinan 22100 Côtes-d’Armor
