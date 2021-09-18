Plœmeur Chapelle Sainte-Anne Morbihan, Ploemeur Ouverture de la chapelle Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne Plœmeur Catégories d’évènement: Morbihan

Ploemeur

Ouverture de la chapelle Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne, 18 septembre 2021 14:00, Plœmeur. Journée du patrimoine 2021 Chapelle Sainte-Anne. Gratuit

18 et 19 septembre Ouverture de la chapelle Sainte-Anne * *

samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 18h00

*

Chapelle Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne 56270 Ploemeur Plœmeur 56270 Morbihan

https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location50455041.jpg https://www.ploemeur.com/visiter/patrimoine/les-chapelles/ Crédits : Ville de Ploemeur Gratuit Ville de Ploemeur

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Morbihan, Ploemeur Autres Lieu Chapelle Sainte-Anne Adresse Chapelle Sainte-Anne 56270 Ploemeur Ville Plœmeur lieuville Chapelle Sainte-Anne Plœmeur