Ouverture de la chapelle Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne Plœmeur
Ouverture de la chapelle Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne, 18 septembre 2021 14:00, Plœmeur.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 Chapelle Sainte-Anne. Gratuit
18 et 19 septembre
Ouverture de la chapelle Sainte-Anne
*
*
samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 18h00
*
Chapelle Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne 56270 Ploemeur Plœmeur 56270 Morbihan
https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location50455041.jpg https://www.ploemeur.com/visiter/patrimoine/les-chapelles/
Crédits : Ville de Ploemeur Gratuit Ville de Ploemeur