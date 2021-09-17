Rillieux-la-Pape CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE Métropole de Lyon, Rillieux-la-Pape Exposition Du compost aux Origines du Mulet Fertile et Performance CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE Rillieux-la-Pape Catégories d’évènement: Métropole de Lyon

Exposition Du compost aux Origines du Mulet Fertile et Performance CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE, 17 septembre 2021 15:00, Rillieux-la-Pape. Journée du patrimoine 2021 CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE. Gratuit Handicap moteur

17 – 19 septembre Exposition Du compost aux Origines du Mulet Fertile et Performance * Les « Composts » de Luco ESPALLERGUES tissent au trait des personnages dans une trame qui leur donne le LA, un rythme pour flotter là sur des voiles en partance. Pour Jean François BOTTOLLIER «Des Origines du Mulet Fertile » est une invitation à l’exploration de notre mémoire archaïque. Alors, avec le chorégraphe Yuval PICK qui les rejoint dans la Chapelle de La BUISSIERE , Dansez, maintenant , dansez vos souvenirs fossiles et vos connivences surprenantes ! *

vendredi 17 septembre – 15h00 à 19h30

samedi 18 septembre – 15h00 à 19h30

dimanche 19 septembre – 15h00 à 19h30

ENTREE LIBRE

CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE CHEMIN DE LA BUISSIERE 69140 RILLIEUX LA PAPE Rillieux-la-Pape 69140 Crépieux-la-Pape Métropole de Lyon

