Exposition Du compost aux Origines du Mulet Fertile et Performance CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE, 17 septembre 2021 15:00, Rillieux-la-Pape.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE. Gratuit Handicap moteur
17 – 19 septembre
Exposition Du compost aux Origines du Mulet Fertile et Performance
Les « Composts » de Luco ESPALLERGUES tissent au trait des personnages dans une trame qui leur donne le LA, un rythme pour flotter là sur des voiles en partance.
Pour Jean François BOTTOLLIER «Des Origines du Mulet Fertile » est une invitation à l’exploration de notre mémoire archaïque.
Alors, avec le chorégraphe Yuval PICK qui les rejoint dans la Chapelle de La BUISSIERE , Dansez, maintenant , dansez vos souvenirs fossiles et vos connivences surprenantes !
vendredi 17 septembre – 15h00 à 19h30
samedi 18 septembre – 15h00 à 19h30
dimanche 19 septembre – 15h00 à 19h30
ENTREE LIBRE
CHAPELLE DE LA BUISSIERE CHEMIN DE LA BUISSIERE 69140 RILLIEUX LA PAPE Rillieux-la-Pape 69140 Crépieux-la-Pape Métropole de Lyon
0635160516 https://www.facebook.com/poissonm.poissonm
CHAPELLE EXPOSITION PEINTURE ET PERFORMANCE DANSE
Crédits : Jean-François BOTTOLLIER Gratuit JEAN-FRANCOIS BOTTOLLIER