Exposition Rrose c’est la life CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY Saumur
Exposition Rrose c’est la life CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY, 18 septembre 2021 10:00, Saumur.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY. Gratuit
18 et 19 septembre
Exposition Rrose c’est la life
*
Le Centre d’Art Contemporain Bouvet-Ladubay accueille l’artiste Agnès Thurnauer. Découvrez ses œuvres à travers l’exposition Rrose c’est la life qui se poursuivra jusqu’au 3 octobre 2021.
*
samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 13h00
samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 13h00
dimanche 19 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00
*
CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY Saint-Hilaire-Saint-Florent 26, rue Jean Ackerman Saumur 49400 Saint-Hilaire-Saint-Florent Maine-et-Loire
02 41 83 30 31
Crédits : Gratuit