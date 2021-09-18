Saumur CENTRE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY Maine-et-Loire, Saumur Exposition Rrose c’est la life CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY Saumur Catégories d’évènement: Maine-et-Loire

Saumur

Exposition Rrose c’est la life CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY, 18 septembre 2021 10:00, Saumur. Journée du patrimoine 2021 CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY. Gratuit

18 et 19 septembre Exposition Rrose c’est la life * Le Centre d’Art Contemporain Bouvet-Ladubay accueille l’artiste Agnès Thurnauer. Découvrez ses œuvres à travers l’exposition Rrose c’est la life qui se poursuivra jusqu’au 3 octobre 2021. *

samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 13h00

samedi 18 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 13h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 14h00 à 18h00

*

CENTRE D’ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY Saint-Hilaire-Saint-Florent 26, rue Jean Ackerman Saumur 49400 Saint-Hilaire-Saint-Florent Maine-et-Loire

02 41 83 30 31 Crédits : Gratuit

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Maine-et-Loire, Saumur Autres Lieu CENTRE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY Adresse Saint-Hilaire-Saint-Florent 26, rue Jean Ackerman Ville Saumur lieuville CENTRE D'ART CONTEMPORAIN BOUVET-LADUBAY Saumur