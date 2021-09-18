Les trésors de la bibliothèque Bibliothèque Patrimoniale Romain Gary Nice
Les trésors de la bibliothèque Bibliothèque Patrimoniale Romain Gary, 18 septembre 2021 10:30, Nice.
Journée du patrimoine 2021 Bibliothèque Patrimoniale Romain Gary. Gratuit 04 97 13 36 75
Samedi 18 septembre, 10h30, 13h30, 15h30
Les trésors de la bibliothèque
*
*
samedi 18 septembre – 10h30 à 11h30
samedi 18 septembre – 13h30 à 14h30
samedi 18 septembre – 15h30 à 16h30
*
Sur inscription. Nombre limité.
Bibliothèque Patrimoniale Romain Gary 21 bis Bd Dubouchage 06000 Nice Nice 06000 Quartier Jean-Médecin Alpes-Maritimes
https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location45999980.jpg 33 (0)4 97 13 36 75 http://www.bmvr.nice.fr
Crédits : © BMVR. Ville de Nice Gratuit (c) BMVR. Ville de Nice