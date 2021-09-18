Étoile-sur-Rhône ATELIER LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS Drôme, Étoile-sur-Rhône METIERS D’ART / Atelier LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS, Axelle CHABRIER, céramiste à Etoile-sur-Rhône, ATELIER LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS Étoile-sur-Rhône Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Étoile-sur-Rhône

METIERS D’ART / Atelier LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS, Axelle CHABRIER, céramiste à Etoile-sur-Rhône, ATELIER LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS, 18 septembre 2021 10:00, Étoile-sur-Rhône. Journée du patrimoine 2021 ATELIER LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS. Gratuit

18 et 19 septembre METIERS D’ART / Atelier LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS, Axelle CHABRIER, céramiste à Etoile-sur-Rhône, * Atelier LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS

Axelle Chabrier – céramiste 9 grande rue, Etoile-sur-Rhône

06 72 89 78 73 – http://lespetitspots.wixsite.com/poterie *

samedi 18 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00

dimanche 19 septembre – 10h00 à 19h00

*

Le port du masque est obligatoire.

ATELIER LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS 9 Grande Rue, 26800 ETOILE SUR RHONE Étoile-sur-Rhône 26800 Beaugros Drôme

https://cibul.s3.amazonaws.com/location44388008.jpg 06 72 89 78 73 http://lespetitspots.wixsite.com/poterie

Atelier-Boutique de poterie.

Crédits : ® Axelle Chabrier Gratuit ®Axelle Chabrier

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Drôme, Étoile-sur-Rhône Autres Lieu ATELIER LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS Adresse 9 Grande Rue, 26800 ETOILE SUR RHONE Ville Étoile-sur-Rhône Age maximum 99 lieuville ATELIER LES PETITS POTS DANS LES GRANDS Étoile-sur-Rhône