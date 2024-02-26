Journée immersion FERRANDI PARIS Paris, lundi 26 février 2024.

Journée immersion FERRANDI PARIS Paris
Journée immersion Journée d’immersion pour découvrir la formation Bachelor Hôtellerie Restauration Lundi 26 février, 08h30 FERRANDI PARIS
Début : 2024-02-26T08:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-26T16:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-26T08:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-26T16:00:00+01:00
Journées immersion
Passer une journée avec nos étudiants de Bachelor Hôtellerie Restauration, pour découvrir cette formation. Vous travaillerez avec eux sur un service en salle dans notre restaurant d’application pour nos clients.
FERRANDI PARIS 28 Rue de l'Abbé Grégoire, 75006 Paris Paris 75006 Quartier Notre-Dame-des-Champs Île-de-France
immersion hôtellerie