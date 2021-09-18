JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE 2021 AU PALLET LE BEFFROI Le Pallet Le Pallet
JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE 2021 AU PALLET LE BEFFROI Le Pallet, 18 septembre 2021, Le Pallet.
JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE 2021 AU PALLET LE BEFFROI 2021-09-18 14:00:00 – 2021-09-18 17:30:00
Le Pallet Loire-Atlantique Le Pallet
Visite du Beffroi ///
Place de l’Eglise
Journée du Patrimoine au Pallet visite du Beffroi le samedi 18 septembre de 14h à 17h30
http://www.vignoble-nantais.eu/
Visite du Beffroi ///
Place de l’Eglise
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-12 par