Le Pallet Le Pallet Le Pallet, Loire-Atlantique JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE 2021 AU PALLET LE BEFFROI Le Pallet Le Pallet Catégories d’évènement: Le Pallet

Loire-Atlantique

JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE 2021 AU PALLET LE BEFFROI Le Pallet, 18 septembre 2021, Le Pallet. JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE 2021 AU PALLET LE BEFFROI 2021-09-18 14:00:00 – 2021-09-18 17:30:00

Le Pallet Loire-Atlantique Le Pallet Visite du Beffroi ///

Place de l’Eglise Journée du Patrimoine au Pallet visite du Beffroi le samedi 18 septembre de 14h à 17h30 http://www.vignoble-nantais.eu/ Visite du Beffroi ///

Place de l’Eglise dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-12 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Le Pallet, Loire-Atlantique Autres Lieu Le Pallet Adresse Ville Le Pallet lieuville 47.13806#-1.33458