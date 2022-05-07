Journée d’hommage à Mixel Berhocoirigoin : repas fermier, concerts Ainhice-Mongelos, 7 mai 2022, Ainhice-Mongelos.

Journée d’hommage à Mixel Berhocoirigoin : repas fermier, concerts Ainhice-Mongelos

2022-05-07 – 2022-05-07

Ainhice-Mongelos Pyrénées-Atlantiques Ainhice-Mongelos

Nous fêterons les 17 ans de l’association Euskal Herriko Laborantza Ganbara et rendrons hommage à Mixel Berhocoirigoin, disparu il y a un an.

10h, hommage. 12h30 apéritif et repas fermier sur réservation. Témoignages, vidéo, bertso. 18h concerts : Bokale Brass Band, Kurtney Bartnetx, Pelax, Fusible, Willis Drummond, DJ Xaz et DJ Bixtuk

+33 5 59 37 18 82

EHLG

Ainhice-Mongelos

