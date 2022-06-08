Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac Figeac Catégories d’évènement: 46100

Figeac

Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac, 8 juin 2022, Figeac. Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac

2022-06-08 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2022-06-08

Figeac 46100 10h flamenco

11h initiation afrourbaine et hip hop

15h Figeac handball, baby hand, handball handfit !

19h iniversla culture dans africaine

16h figeac saint céré tennis de table mini tournoi L’OIS anime le Surgié pour cette journée sport !

venez nombreux +33 5 65 34 52 54 10h flamenco

11h initiation afrourbaine et hip hop

15h Figeac handball, baby hand, handball handfit !

19h iniversla culture dans africaine

16h figeac saint céré tennis de table mini tournoi ois figeac

Figeac

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-02 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 46100, Figeac Autres Lieu Figeac Adresse Ville Figeac lieuville Figeac Departement 46100

Figeac Figeac 46100 https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/figeac/

Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac 2022-06-08 was last modified: by Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac Figeac 8 juin 2022 46100 Figeac

Figeac 46100