Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac Figeac
Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac, 8 juin 2022, Figeac.
Journée des sports au Surgié Figeac
2022-06-08 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2022-06-08
Figeac 46100
10h flamenco
11h initiation afrourbaine et hip hop
15h Figeac handball, baby hand, handball handfit !
19h iniversla culture dans africaine
16h figeac saint céré tennis de table mini tournoi
L’OIS anime le Surgié pour cette journée sport !
venez nombreux
+33 5 65 34 52 54
10h flamenco
11h initiation afrourbaine et hip hop
15h Figeac handball, baby hand, handball handfit !
19h iniversla culture dans africaine
16h figeac saint céré tennis de table mini tournoi
ois figeac
Figeac
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-02 par