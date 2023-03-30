Trouver mes premiers clients Espace Coworking de Jouars-Pontchartrain Jouars-Pontchartrain
Trouver mes premiers clients Espace Coworking de Jouars-Pontchartrain, 30 mars 2023 14:00, Jouars-Pontchartrain.
Comment trouver ses premiers clients ? C’est le premier gros challenge d’une jeune entrepreneure. Vous avez créé votre micro entreprise, et maintenant ? Jeudi 30 mars, 14h00 1
Comment trouver ses premiers clients ? C’est le premier gros challenge d’une jeune entrepreneure.
Vous avez créé votre micro entreprise, et maintenant ?
Participez à l’atelier Activer tous mes réseaux pour trouver mes premiers clients, animé par Laure OLIVIE, formatrice en création d’entreprise.
Le 30 mars de 14 h à 16 h
Gratuit.
Contact : 06 95 66 18 18,
contact@ofc-creation-entreprise.fr
Espace Coworking de Jouars-Pontchartrain 1 rue Sainte Anne 78760 Jouars-Pontchartrain Jouars-Pontchartrain 78760 Yvelines
