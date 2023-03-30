Trouver mes premiers clients Espace Coworking de Jouars-Pontchartrain Jouars-Pontchartrain Catégories d’Évènement: Jouars-Pontchartrain

Trouver mes premiers clients

Jeudi 30 mars, 14h00

https://www.ofc-creation-entreprise.fr/ Comment trouver ses premiers clients ? C’est le premier gros challenge d’une jeune entrepreneure.

Vous avez créé votre micro entreprise, et maintenant ? Participez à l’atelier Activer tous mes réseaux pour trouver mes premiers clients, animé par Laure OLIVIE, formatrice en création d’entreprise. Le 30 mars de 14 h à 16 h

Gratuit. Contact : 06 95 66 18 18,

contact@ofc-creation-entreprise.fr

