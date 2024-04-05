JON ONJ La Mesón Marseille, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

JON ONJ ♫♫♫ Vendredi 5 avril, 19h00 La Mesón 10€ + 3€ adhésion

JON ONJ

Un groover gourmand et sensuel à la baguette !

En descendant de scène, on le compare souvent à Michael Jackson, Prince ou Lenny Kravitz. Il pourrait être le fruit d’une nuit d’amour entre Lionel Richie et Carlos Santana dont il est capillairement et artistiquement proche. Son truc c’est de faire des vibes RnB sur des productions néo soul/funk. Sa musique est gourmande et sensuelle. Jon Onj parvient à conjuguer fraîcheur et douceur pour mieux nous susurrer des mots vibrants qui, sur des notes de synthé ou des roulements de batterie animale, poussent aux fantasmes les plus fous.

Il a sorti son premier album FOCHAIN autoproduit en 2021 qui lui a permis de faire un Arte concert et qui a eu de solides retours médias (Tsugi, Jack, Trax, un titre en rotation sur FIP). En live, accompagné de son boys band, Jon Onj a déjà plus d’une trentaine de concerts à son actif, dont une dizaine en 2023, parmi eux : Les Bars en Trans (Rennes), Ici Demain Festival (Paris), Festival Grandes Marées (Normandie), Les Bains Festival (Paris), FrancOff (La Rochelle), No Scrubs – Le Makeda (Marseille), On Air pour Au Large Festival (Friche la belle de mai, Marseille). Venez le découvrir aux Bars en Trans le 9 décembre (Rennes), le 18 au Showbis (Nantes), le 20 janvier au 6mic pour les Inouïs du printemps de Bourges (Aix en Provence) puis le 6 février à La Boule Noire (Paris) pour son premier headline.

Jon Onj est directeur artistique et programmateur du festival La Douve Blanche qu’il co-créé en 2013. Il a également été programmateur du Badaboum, salle de concert à Paris de 2021 à 2023. En 2023, il signe en distribution et en édition avec Wiser Records, et fait partie des sélections Inouïs du Printemps de Bourges région Sud pour la saison 2024.

Le 26 janvier 2024 est sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Love Machine à découvrir ici : https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=2qzMQV0aQpA…

Découvrir :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RFQQzvEk3c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i28bBBHZ0sw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4UfiB-KA7w

INFOS PRATIQUES

Attention places limitées !

Billets ici : https://url-r.fr/NyjbR

Ou par mail à contact@lameson.com

Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

_____________________________________________________________

