Johnny Campbell / uk / folk song Urgence Disk Records, 18 mai 2022, Genève.

Johnny Campbell / uk / folk song

Urgence Disk Records, le mercredi 18 mai à 19:00

Since 2015, Johnny has been writing self-penned material and delving deep into Northern English folk song and story. In that time releasing three albums and two singles, earning a formidable reputation on the British Folk and European underground scenes performing over 500 shows by relentlessly touring UK, USA, Ireland, Iceland, The Faroe Islands, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Austria, Croatia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey. His most recent full length album, From Hull & Halifax & Hell (2020) took him to The Faroe Islands where he recorded a live album on the island of Nolsoy. Since musical instruments hadn’t arrived on the islands until the 19th century, this is perhaps the first time Northern English traditional song has been recorded on these islands. This album earned him album of the week with Blues and Roots radio and reviews with British folk press: ”The spirit of the folk clubs in their heyday runs in his veins” Folking.com ”I defy anyone not to be galvanised by the total integrity of his exceptional rendition of (Ewan MacColl’s) Moving On Song” The Living Tradition ”A truly entertaining work. Lose yourself in the true folk experience” Fatea Magazine Since March 2020, Campbell hasn’t relented, releasing two singles, Hard Times of Old England & Winter Hill Trespass. The former receiving play on Ian Lynch’s (Lankum) Fire Draw Near podcast, the latter, gaining national press in Country Walking Magazine & The Guardian as well as collaborating with Boff Whalley (Chumbawamba / Commoners Choir) on WOVEN, an English Arts Council funded project that promotes the textile heritage of West Yorkshire. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OitTvD-mjmY](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OitTvD-mjmY) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp3rnygdzWY](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp3rnygdzWY)

prix libre pour l’artiste

Since 2015, Johnny has been writing self-penned material and delving deep into Northern English folk song and story.

Urgence Disk Records 4 place des volontaires 1204 Genève Genève Jonction



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-05-18T19:00:00 2022-05-18T19:30:00