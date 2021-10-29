Johnny Barrel Country Band Café Conception Marseille
Johnny Barrel Country Band Café Conception, 29 octobre 2021, Marseille.
Johnny Barrel Country Band
Café Conception, le vendredi 29 octobre à 20:00
Johnny Barrel Country Band, Marseille western swing and bluegrass cover band [https://www.facebook.com/drinkdriveproductions](https://www.facebook.com/drinkdriveproductions) [https://youtu.be/qziJx8GJpw0](https://youtu.be/qziJx8GJpw0)
Entrée libre
♫♫♫
Café Conception 148 rue saint pierre, 13005 Marseille Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-10-29T20:00:00 2021-10-29T23:00:00