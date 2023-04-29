Concert Œuvres de Bach, 29 avril 2023, Joganville.

Concert de musique classique, œuvres de Bach, entrée libre, quête au profit de l’association de sauvegarde pour les travaux de restauration de l’église. Apopipo est composé de Karine Andrin-Besnard (flûte soprane, alto, ténor, basse), Nathalie D’Oliveira (flûte soprane, alto), Marie Françoise Lhermitte (flûte soprane, alto, ténor), Michelle Pouhier (flûte soprane), Nicodème D’Oliveira (violoncelle). Deux invités: Violoncelle et clavier : Augustin D’Oliveira, Violon et voix : Marie-Anaëlle D’Oliveira..

2023-04-29 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 18:30:00. .

Joganville 50310 Manche Normandie



Classical music concert, works by Bach, free entrance, collection for the benefit of the association for the restoration of the church. Apopipo is composed of Karine Andrin-Besnard (soprano flute, alto, tenor, bass), Nathalie D?Oliveira (soprano flute, alto), Marie Françoise Lhermitte (soprano flute, alto, tenor), Michelle Pouhier (soprano flute), Nicodème D?Oliveira (cello). Two guests: Cello and keyboard : Augustin D?Oliveira, Violin and voice : Marie-Anaëlle D?Oliveira.

Concierto de música clásica, obras de Bach, entrada libre, colecta en beneficio de la asociación para la restauración de la iglesia. Apopipo está compuesto por Karine Andrin-Besnard (flauta soprano, contralto, tenor, bajo), Nathalie D’Oliveira (flauta soprano, contralto), Marie Françoise Lhermitte (flauta soprano, contralto, tenor), Michelle Pouhier (flauta soprano), Nicodème D’Oliveira (violonchelo). Dos invitados: Violonchelo y teclado: Augustin D’Oliveira, Violín y voz: Marie-Anaëlle D’Oliveira.

Klassisches Musikkonzert, Werke von Bach, freier Eintritt, Kollekte zugunsten der Association de sauvegarde für die Restaurierungsarbeiten an der Kirche. Apopipo besteht aus Karine Andrin-Besnard (Sopran-, Alt-, Tenorflöte, Bass), Nathalie D?Oliveira (Sopran-, Altflöte), Marie Françoise Lhermitte (Sopran-, Alt-, Tenorflöte), Michelle Pouhier (Sopranflöte), Nicodème D?Oliveira (Cello). Zwei Gäste: Cello und Keyboard: Augustin D?Oliveira, Violine und Stimme: Marie-Anaëlle D?Oliveira.

